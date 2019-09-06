One killed as truck and train collide in Japan

One person died and at least 34 were injured yesterday when a truck and an express train with 500 people aboard collided in Japan's second-largest city of Yokohama, setting the truck on fire and derailing half the train.

The accident, which halted services on a busy rail link to the capital Tokyo, derailed three of the train's eight carriages, leaving the lead carriage badly twisted.

The truck driver, a man in his 60s, died, fire officials said, while a woman was seriously hurt and three people had less grievous injuries, with others suffering superficial wounds.

The truck, carrying fruit, was crushed between the train and a wall and caught fire after the accident. 

