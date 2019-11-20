One killed, 11 missing in S. Korea fishing boat blaze

This photo taken yesterday and provided by the Korea Coast Guard shows a burning fishing boat in waters west of South Korea's southern island of Jeju. One fisherman was killed and 11 others reported missing after the boat caught fire, the local authorities said, adding that 12 crew members had been on board - six South Koreans and six Vietnamese nationals. Helicopters, a patrol plane, coast guard vessels and civilian fishing boats were involved in the search for the missing fishermen, the coast guard said. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Only one body, the badly burnt corpse of a South Korean, has so far been recovered, a coast guard official said.