One dead, 4 injured after 6.3-magnitude earthquake in China’s Qinghai

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The quake struck a high-altitude area in the prefecture of Haixi in Qinghai with a depth of 10km at 5.06pm Beijing time on June 16.

BEIJING – A 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit the north-western Chinese province of Qinghai on June 16 , killing at least one person and injuring four others, state media reported, citing the emergency authorities.

The quake struck a high-altitude area in the prefecture of Haixi in Qinghai with a depth of 10km at 5.06pm Beijing time on June 16 , the China Earthquake Networks Center said.

State media said that all workers at coal mines near the epicentre have been evacuated and that the authorities are still assessing casualties and property damage.

Earlier, state agency Xinhua reported that rescue teams were rushing to the site to search for people trapped and were assessing risks of secondary disasters.

China’s earthquake administration has activated emergency response for the temblor, which was followed by several aftershocks, including one measured at 4.9 magnitude. REUTERS