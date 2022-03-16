On Taiwanese island, drills underscore strategic importance and vulnerability

DONGYIN/TAIPEI (REUTERS) - Taiwan held live fire drills in its northernmost island on Wednesday (March 16), putting the spotlight on a remote territory that is strategically located at a chokepoint near China - and potentially vulnerable to attack.

Although the defence ministry says the exercises on Dongyin, part of the Taiwan-controlled Matsu archipelago off the coast of China's Fuzhou, are routine, they are happening as Taipei has raised its alert level after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, wary of Beijing making a similar move.

Soldiers fired shells at a floating red cross in the water, meant to represent advancing enemy forces. Piercing the calm blue sea, each shell sent spray upwards.

The echoes of machine guns, punctuated by cannon fire, reverberated around the rugged coastline.

Although Taiwan has not reported any unusual activities by Beijing since the Ukraine war began, on Feb 5 a small, propeller-driven Chinese aircraft flew very close to Dongyin.

The highly unusual event thrust the normally sleepy islet into the headlines.

Taiwan said they suspected China was deploying a civilian aircraft to test the responses of its military.

Taiwan does not publish details of its military presence there, but the Dongyin Area Command has been at the frontline of Taiwan's defences since the 1950s.

Chieh Chung, researcher at the National Policy Foundation, a Taipei-based think tank, said Dongyin's forces are equipped with Taiwan's self-made Hsiung Feng II anti-ship missile as well as Sky Bow II surface-to-air missiles, making it "the most strategically important" outlying island.

Rocky Dongyin, reached by overnight boat from northern Taiwan's Keelung port and home to some 1,500 civilians, sits on an important passage for any southbound Chinese forces from the eastern province of Zhejiang if they attack Taiwan.

"That's why Dongyin is equipped with the Hsiung Feng and Sky Bow missiles. Dongyin poses a very direct threat to the Chinese Communist's air and naval movements," Chieh said.

At a February seminar in Taipei simulating a Chinese attack on Taiwan, retired Navy Rear Admiral Tan Chih-lung said Dongyin's missile sites would be among the first targets of a Chinese attack.

"The People's Liberation Army for sure will go destroy the Hsiung Feng missile base in Dongyin," he said. "It's a must-attack."

A security official familiar with the deployment in Dongyin put the number of the troops there at around 1,100.

"The missile base there is at the very front lines to counter any attack with our missiles. If not for that, why would we value such a small place where the port is too small for bigger military ships and where there's no airport for the air force?" said the official, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.