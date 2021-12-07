Omicron's spread across hotel hallway shows transmission risk

HONG KONG • The Omicron variant spread between two fully vaccinated travellers across the hallway of a Hong Kong quarantine hotel, underscoring why the highly mutated coronavirus strain is unnerving health authorities.

Closed-circuit television camera footage showed neither person left their room nor had any contact, leaving airborne transmission when respective doors were opened for food collection or Covid-19 testing as the most probable mode of spread, researchers at the University of Hong Kong said in a study published last Friday in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Omicron, with an "unprecedented" number of mutations in the spike protein, has raised concern that it could evade vaccine-induced protection, worsen a surge in Covid-19 cases and frustrate efforts to reopen economies.

Some 450 researchers around the world have begun urgent studies to understand the extent to which Omicron's mutations may affect vaccine effectiveness and increase its transmissibility in a global effort that may yield answers in a few days, a World Health Organisation (WHO) scientist said last week.

"Detection of Omicron variant transmission between two fully vaccinated persons across the corridor of a quarantine hotel has highlighted this potential concern," Dr Haogao Gu, Dr Leo Poon and their colleagues wrote in the study.

Dozens of countries have detected Omicron infections.

In Singapore, cases have "mostly displayed mild symptoms and no Omicron-related deaths have been reported so far", the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

Still, it is too early to draw conclusions about the strain's severity and Omicron remains an "unknown threat", it said.

Meanwhile, China's top health expert has identified two conditions for the country to return to "normality" and maintained that the authorities should stick to their zero-Covid-19 policy in battling the Omicron variant, the state-backed Global Times reported.

Prerequisites for returning to normality include fatalities from Covid-19 falling to a rate of 0.1 per cent, similar to influenza's, said Dr Zhong Nanshan, who heads China's Covid-19 task force, according to the newspaper. The global death rate is over 1.9 per cent.

The virus' reproduction rate - a measure of how many people one patient can transmit the virus to - needs to remain within a range of one to 1.5, according to Dr Zhong.

To reach those goals, China needs to fully vaccinate its population to establish herd immunity to Covid-19, normalise prevention and control in communities and develop therapeutic drugs, Dr Zhong said in a speech at the Greater Bay Area Vaccine Summit over the weekend, the newspaper reported.

