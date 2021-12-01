News analysis

Omicron provides justification for China's zero-tolerance policy

Despite sporadic outbreaks, infection figures still far lower than in many other countries

As countries around the world begin reinstating travel curbs on concerns over the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, China appears to take that as vindication of its zero-tolerance policy towards Covid-19.

There has been little indication that the country will ease up on this hardline approach. More so with the Winter Olympics set to begin in Beijing in just over two months, and an important twice-in-a-decade political meeting scheduled to take place late next year.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 01, 2021, with the headline 'Omicron provides justification for China's zero-tolerance policy'.
