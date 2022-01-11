Omicron cases spreading across China ahead of Winter Olympics

BEIJING • China reported more cases of the highly transmissible Omicron coronavirus variant yesterday, with the authorities on high alert over flare-ups in major cities just weeks ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The emergence of the fast-spreading variant is yet another test of China's zero-Covid strategy, with the authorities already battling several outbreaks, including in Xi'an, where 13 million city residents are in their third week of lockdown.

Fears have grown about a cluster of infections in the northern city of Tianjin, which was linked to two Omicron cases reported yesterday in the city of Anyang around 400km away. "The general public should not leave Tianjin unless essential to do so," city officials said on Sunday.

Those who need to leave must obtain official permission and test negative for the virus within 48 hours of their departure, it added.

Schools and university campuses have been closed, and trains into Beijing from Tianjin have been cancelled. Road checkpoints have been set up for vehicles entering the capital.

Tianjin - just 150km from Beijing - has already ordered the testing of all 14 million residents.

Another 21 cases were reported in the city yesterday, although the strain of virus was not confirmed.

Mr Gu Qing, director of the Tianjin Municipal Health Commission, told reporters at the weekend that the new cases are "mainly students and their parents who go to the same nursery and school".

The authorities in the city of Anyang in central Henan province also announced the testing of all residents - more than five million people - over the weekend. The city yesterday reported two Omicron cases linked to the Tianjin cluster.

Henan reported 60 new cases yesterday, but did not break down the tally by variant.

The provincial capital Zhengzhou has closed schools and kindergartens, and stopped restaurants from accepting dine-in customers.

The authorities are especially wary of major outbreaks ahead of the Winter Olympics, which Beijing will host from Feb 4 to 20.

The global event will coincide with the busy Chinese New Year holidays, during which millions of people travel across the country.

Beijing police have warned residents not to help any Winter Olympics vehicle if it is involved in a crash to avoid breaching the Games' strict bubble against the coronavirus.

The capital city is hosting the Olympics in a "closed loop", ensuring that no athletes or other participants come into contact with the public.

The authorities closed up the bubble last week, meaning thousands of staff, volunteers, cleaners, cooks and coach drivers will be cocooned for weeks with no access to the outside world.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE