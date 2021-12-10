Omicron 4 times more transmissible in early stage than Delta: Study

TOKYO • The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is 4.2 times more transmissible in its early stage than Delta, according to a study by a Japanese scientist who advises the country's Health Ministry, a finding likely to confirm fears about the new strain's contagiousness.

Dr Hiroshi Nishiura, a professor of health and environmental sciences at Kyoto University who specialises in mathematical modelling of infectious diseases, analysed genome data available until Nov 26 from South Africans in Gauteng province.

"The Omicron variant transmits more, and escapes immunity built naturally and through vaccines more," he said in his findings, which were presented at a meeting of the Health Ministry's advisory panel on Wednesday.

Concerns are swirling globally that Omicron could deal the world a bigger blow than even Delta, and the World Health Organisation has cautioned that it could fuel surges with "severe consequences".

But a jump in cases in South Africa in the wake of the variant's emergence has not yet overwhelmed hospitals, leading to some optimism that it may cause only mild illness in the majority of cases.

Dr Nishiura's study has not been peer-reviewed and published in a scientific journal. The new analysis was conducted using the same method he used in a July study published by the Eurosurveillance medical journal on Delta's predicted dominance ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Cases in South Africa have rapidly increased to as many as nearly 20,000 a day since the country first reported Omicron's discovery two weeks ago.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the nation had remained low in the preceding weeks, despite only 26 per cent of the population being fully vaccinated, according to Bloomberg's Vaccine Tracker.

"The vaccination rate was less than 30 per cent and many people were probably naturally infected," Dr Nishiura said.

"We need to pay close attention to future trends to see if the same thing will happen in countries where mRNA vaccines are used at a high rate."

Meanwhile another study has shown that the coronavirus is a bigger threat to overweight people.

From the start of the pandemic, the coronavirus seemed to target people carrying extra pounds. The overweight or obese were more likely to develop severe Covid-19 and more likely to die.

Although these patients often have health conditions like diabetes that compound their risk, scientists have become increasingly convinced that their vulnerability has something to do with obesity.

Now, researchers have found that the coronavirus infects both fat cells and certain immune cells within body fat, prompting a damaging defensive response in the body.

"This could well be contributing to severe disease," said Dr Catherine Blish, a professor at Stanford University Medical Centre and one of the report's two senior authors.

"We're seeing the same inflammatory cytokines that I see in the blood of the really sick patients being produced in response to infection of those tissues."

Dr Barry Popkin, a professor of nutrition at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, has studied the heightened risk that Covid-19 poses to those with obesity.

He said: "This paper is another wake-up call for the medical profession and public health to look more deeply into the issues of overweight and obese individuals, and the treatments and vaccines we're giving them."

BLOOMBERG, NYTIMES