Olympics to be held in 2021

Published
43 min ago

The Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games will be postponed to next year in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been confirmed, though the dates have yet to be fixed.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters last night that he and International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach had agreed to hold the Games "by the summer of 2021 at the latest".

They agreed that the Tokyo Games, which were scheduled for July 24 to Aug 9 this year, will not be cancelled.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said the delayed Games will still be known as "Tokyo 2020".

In line with the postponement, the Olympic torch relay will no longer flag off from Fukushima tomorrow as planned.

The IOC was set to hold an extraordinary meeting last night.

Have a question on the coronavirus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 25, 2020, with the headline 'Olympics to be held in 2021'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content