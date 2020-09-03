Older folk drive S. Korea's surge in infections

SEOUL • More than 40 per cent of new coronavirus cases in South Korea are being detected in people over the age of 60, contributing in part to a surge in the number of Covid-19 patients who are severely or critically ill, the health authorities said yesterday.

South Korea is battling a second wave of infection, centred on the capital Seoul and surrounding areas, which are home to 25 million people.

The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reported 267 new cases as of midnight on Tuesday, a slight increase over the day before. Overall, South Korea has reported 20,449 cases and 326 deaths.

The number of severely or critically ill patients stood at 124 yesterday, Vice-Health Minister Kim Gang-lip told a briefing, from just nine reported on Aug 18.

"The number in critical condition is steadily increasing," he said.

South Korea was the site of the first large outbreak outside of China earlier this year, but a large percentage of those infected at the time were relatively young, possibly helping to keep the country's death toll relatively low, experts have said.

The health ministry said the surge in cases over the past three weeks has depleted medical facilities, with less than 3 per cent of hospital beds - or just nine - available for critical cases in greater Seoul, versus 22 per cent about 10 days ago.

Mr Kim said the government is working to secure more beds in the expectation that the number of severe cases will continue to rise as many of the new patients are aged above 60.

Only social distancing can bring the number of new infections down, he added, calling on residents to cancel any trips and stay at home as much as possible.

Social distancing measures imposed to blunt the surge in coronavirus cases will hurt Asia's fourth-biggest economy, the government said on Tuesday, after unprecedented restrictions went into effect in and around Seoul.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said the government and ruling party will need to provide cash handouts to some households as the tightened social distancing policy is causing a downturn in the economy.

"A targeted approach will be more effective" to provide the cash handout, rather than to provide it to every household, he said in a televised interview on Tuesday night.

The government in May provided cash handouts to every household to ease the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

REUTERS