Okinawa joins 9 other Japan prefectures under state of emergency

Okinawa will come under a month-long state of emergency from tomorrow, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said, bringing the total number of prefectures under such Covid-19 measures to 10.

Mr Suga's decision yesterday came as Okinawa battled a surge in infections which has largely been blamed on the estimated 100,000 travellers who flocked to the balmy tropical south-west island chain over the Golden Week holidays earlier this month.

Okinawa, which posted 207 new cases yesterday, will be under the emergency decree until June 20. This is later than the May 31 expiry date set for the other nine areas under similar restrictions, including Tokyo and Osaka.

More than 90 per cent of the hospital beds allocated for Covid-19 patients in Okinawa have been filled, raising fears of a repeat of the situation in Osaka and Hyogo, where people died at home while waiting to be hospitalised.

"The number of cases has increased rapidly, especially among the younger generation, leading to a serious strain on hospitals," Mr Suga said.

This is the fourth Covid-19 wave to hit Japan, and it is being driven by more infectious and deadlier variant strains, with the epicentre in Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo in the Kansai region where youth in their 20s without underlying conditions have been among the dead.

Hokkaido in the north, another popular tourist destination that is also under the state of emergency, set a new record high of 727 cases yesterday.

This figure is higher than that recorded on the same day in Tokyo and Osaka, both of which have seen infections levelling off in recent days. The two metropolitan areas logged 649 and 415 cases, respectively.

Still, prefecture leaders and medical experts are warning against prematurely lifting the state of emergency in these areas.

Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said: "It is still a very serious situation with the number of seriously ill patients and a lack of hospital beds. It's not one where we can discuss lifting the state of emergency."

Disease Control and Prevention Centre director Norio Ohmagari said that the situation remained critical despite the fall in infections, and that it was necessary to monitor the events further.

Citing sources, the Mainichi daily said that calls were growing within the government for extending the state of emergency beyond May 31 in the nine regions.

Pressure is also mounting on PM Suga for more decisive action, as media surveys show a vast majority of the public view his Covid-19 countermeasures in a negative light. Compounding the public's fears is the imminent flag-off of the Olympic Games in about 60 days.

Yesterday marked the third time that Mr Suga has had to adjust the terms of the ongoing emergency, which began on April 25 in only four prefectures - Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo. He had promised the public "short, intensive, focused and powerful" measures which would see the situation under control by May 11.

But the emergency has not only been extended to May 31 but also to two other prefectures, Aichi and Fukuoka. These were added to the list on May 7.

Three more areas - Hokkaido, Hiroshima and Okayama - were placed under the state of emergency last week, with the measure also set to expire on May 31.

And eight prefectures - Saitama, Kanagawa, Chiba, Gunma, Mie, Gifu, Ishikawa and Kumamoto - are under so-called "quasi-emergency" measures.

This means that 18 out of Japan's 47 prefectures are under some form of Covid-19 restrictions, covering 86.1 million people, or 68.6 per cent of the population.