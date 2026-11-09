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Okinawa governor calls for review of US forces pact after murder

Okinawa governor Genta Koja said the alleged killing was an extremely heinous crime that has caused great anxiety among residents of Okinawa.

TOKYO – The governor of Okinawa said on Nov 9 he would request a review of a pact seen as giving the US military preferential treatment in Japan, following a murder allegedly committed by an American Marine.

Prosecutors indicted the Marine in October on suspicion of murdering a 39-year-old Japanese woman at an Okinawa hotel, in a case that triggered outrage and reignited controversy over the US military presence on the southern island.

The United States has around 54,000 military personnel stationed in Japan, mostly on Okinawa, and crimes committed by its personnel have been a thorn in relations between the close security allies.

“I’ll call for a fundamental review of the SOFA,” said Okinawa governor Genta Koja, referring to the 1960 Japan-US Status of Forces Agreement accused of rendering US military bases virtually extraterritorial and immune to Japan’s domestic laws.

Under the accord, US military authorities have the primary right to investigate and punish service members in Japan when they are on official duty.

Critics say this arrangement has sometimes blocked indictments by Japanese investigators, while the extraterritoriality of the US bases has deterred Japanese authorities from probing suspected soil pollution around them.

Lawmakers in Okinawa adopted a resolution in October calling for revisions to the pact, which will soon be submitted to the US embassy.

“After every incident or accident involving US military service members or civilian employees, Okinawa has repeatedly lodged strong protest with the US military and the governments of both Japan and the United States,” Koja told a news conference in Tokyo on Nov 9.

The alleged killing “was an extremely heinous crime that has caused great anxiety among residents of Okinawa”, he said.

Koja, who was elected governor in September, is the first Okinawa leader in 12 years who approved of a contentious US military base relocation plan.

The central government plan is to keep the US Marine Corps’ Futenma airbase on Okinawa’s main island, but move it to a less populated location.

But Koja said on Nov 9 he would seek “swift return” of lands used for other US bases in Okinawa’s commercial centre under a 2013 agreement, which he said will help boost the Okinawan economy.

The review to the US forces pact should include “prompt compliance with requests from the Japanese side to transfer suspects in detention prior to indictment and adoption of Japanese laws such as aviation act to the US military”, he said.

Japan and the US agreed on Nov 6 to measures aimed at preventing crimes by US service members on Okinawa, including giving talks on community relations and Japan’s legal system.

US officials also said on Nov 6 they would extend a 30-day curfew imposed after the woman’s murder to a portion of their service members through Dec 7. AFP