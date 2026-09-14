Okinawa election win may give Tokyo freer hand on military build-up

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Japan has deployed missile and electronic-warfare units on several of its south-western islands and is expanding ammunition storage across the territory.

TOKYO - A candidate backed by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's government won Okinawa's gubernatorial election on Sept 13, ousting an opponent of Tokyo's military build-up across the strategically important island chain near Taiwan and China.

Genta Koja, 42, defeated two-term incumbent Denny Tamaki, 66, with 59 per cent of the vote in a result announced early on Sept 14. His victory, after a campaign dominated by concerns over rising prices, ends 12 years of rule by governors who had sought to reduce the large US military presence in the prefecture.

The result could end Okinawa's legal efforts to block the relocation of US Marines from the Futenma air base to a new facility at Henoko, on Okinawa's main island. It may also make it easier to expand military access to airports and ports, according to Masaaki Gabe, a professor emeritus at the University of the Ryukyus.

"Koja could reasonably be expected to approve their designation, opening wholly civilian facilities to military use," said Gabe.

His victory comes as Takaichi prepares to unveil a new national security strategy in 2026 that is expected to accelerate Japan's biggest military build-up since World War II. Her administration says increased defence spending is necessary to deter China from using military force to advance its territorial ambitions in East Asia.

Okinawa's Yonaguni island lies just 110km east of Taiwan. Beijing claims it as its own territory and has stepped up military activity around the democratically governed island.

Tensions between Tokyo and Beijing have risen since Takaichi in 2025 said that a Chinese attack on Taiwan that also threatened Japan could trigger a military response by Tokyo.

Japan has deployed missile and electronic-warfare units on several of its south-western islands and is expanding ammunition storage across the territory. REUTERS