Officials widen search zone for second black box

China officials yesterday said some debris from a crashed China Eastern Airlines plane was buried as deep as 20m in the ground while a 1.3m-long fragment was found nearly 10km away, an indication of the massive impact when the jet hit the ground.

They are also expanding a search zone in hopes of finding the second black box - the flight data recorder - which eluded the search team for a fourth day.

Investigators have found human remains and items of clothing among the aircraft debris and have taken DNA samples from family members to help with identifying victims.

"(We) have not found any survivors but we will not give up on it," said Mr Zhu Tao, director of safety at the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), at a media briefing.

Search teams will continue scouring the 30m-wide core area in a grid-like manner for the remaining black box and have also brought in other search equipment including thermal-imaging devices and metal detectors.

More than 2,000 local residents have joined in the search, said head of the area's Public Security Bureau Lao Gaojin.

He added that police investigators have helped with collecting DNA samples from the scene and have retrieved personal belongings.

"We have found remains and taken 18 fingerprint samples and retrieved 101 items of clothing," he said.

So far, 375 family members of those on board the plane have visited the site. They have been spread out across 12 hotels in Teng County and Wuzhou city, Mr Zhu said.

An airline representative reiterated that the company is doing everything it can to facilitate visits by family members to the site and is looking at compensation for "living expenses".

This comes after chairman of the carrier's Yunnan subsidiary Sun Shiying told distraught family members on Tuesday not to go to Guangxi because of the current Covid-19 outbreak across the country.