OECD urges Singapore, Japan to join global study on financial literacy of 15-year-olds

Ensuring financial literacy among youth and strengthened cyberdefences are among the key priorities of the OECD.

TOKYO – How financially literate are the 15-year-olds of Singapore and Japan compared with those of other countries? Are they as skilled in navigating money matters as they are at applying their knowledge to solve real-world problems?

These are questions the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) , an intergovernmental organisation of developed nations, wants to find out.

Ensuring financial literacy among youth and strengthened cyberdefences are among the key priorities of the OECD amid the growing importance of digital finance, according to two reports released in Tokyo on June 18 and 19.

While the two Asian countries consistently dominate the OECD’s triennial global benchmarking study of 15-year-olds on mathematics, science and reading, they are conspicuously absent from an optional financial literacy component of the survey.

In the 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), Singapore swept the top spot across all three categories, while Japan ranked fifth in mathematics, second in science, and third in reading. Results for PISA 2025 are due for release on Sept 8.

“This is a broader call that we’re doing with all governments because it’s important to have numbers, comparable data, which can then be used to focus policy actions, especially when resources are scarce,” Carmine Di Noia, the OECD’s director of financial and enterprise affairs, told The Straits Times on June 18.

The urgency comes as more youth worldwide are dabbling in financial investments at an increasingly younger age, Di Noia said on the sidelines of the annual Tokyo Roundtable on Capital Market and Financial Reform in Asia.

He pointed out that some young people have jumped into high-risk products like cryptocurrencies via smartphones without fully grasping the dangers of potential volatility. By doing so, they are also more vulnerable to scams.

The next PISA financial literacy assessment is in 2029 .

The education ministries of Singapore and Japan, however, have said such assessments are not the only way to measure success in their financial literacy education.

Singapore’s Education Minister Desmond Lee, in a written parliamentary reply to a question by MP Gerald Giam of Aljunied GRC on May 6 , noted that many PISA-participating regions do not opt for the financial literacy module.

“We are mindful in our choice of PISA options to avoid overloading our schools and students with international benchmarking studies,” Lee said, adding that his ministry and MoneySense, Singapore’s national financial education programme, regularly monitor the financial literacy levels of youth in Singapore.

“Our surveys show that most secondary school students have age-appropriate financial literacy, such as knowing the difference between needs and wants, understanding concepts like compound interest and inflation, and appreciating the importance of saving and budgeting,” Lee added.

Financial literacy is taught in Singapore schools by including relevant concepts across subjects such as character and citizenship, as well as mathematics.

Over in Japan, financial literacy education has since April 2022 been made compulsory from elementary to high school, with the curriculum ranging from basic money management for younger pupils to complex asset building and market investments for older students.

Yet, the OECD believes that a standardised global index will help countries understand where they stand in an increasingly critical field.

Di Noia said the data will allow countries to design more effective safety nets and share best educational practices in the era of digital finance.

While the benefits of digital finance outweigh the harms, it is clearly a double-edged sword: Smartphones have made it easier for users to invest by trading global stocks or cross-border currencies with a few taps, but have concurrently opened the door to cyberthreats by bad actors.

In one of the two reports released in Tokyo, the OECD observed a sharp surge in cyberincidents as geopolitical tensions rise, driven by both state and non-state actors who target financial institutions to exert strategic pressure or reap illicit profits.

“The consequences are multifaceted: cyberattacks compromise proprietary data, disrupt essential payment systems, trigger operational breakdowns, and erode trust which is a cornerstone of stable financial markets,” it warned.

“The digital economy’s growing reliance on interconnected platforms amplifies these risks, requiring concerted policy responses and international regulatory cooperation,” it added.

The report singled out ASEAN as a potential casualty of geopolitical cyberrisks, given how it is deeply embedded in global value chains and relies heavily on cross-border logistics, trade finance and increasingly digitalised financial services.

“The operational shocks linked with cyberrisks can spill over rapidly across firms and borders,” it said, noting that developing economies must also be treated as critical nodes.

This is especially so in an era where so-called frontier artificial intelligence models can accelerate cybercrime if exploited by bad actors.

Anthropic’s Claude Mythos model, for instance, can autonomously find and weaponise severe software vulnerabilities within hours, radically lowering the technical barrier to entry for cybercriminals.

Japan’s financial sector is already bracing itself for impact. On June 18, Masahiko Kato, chair of the Japan Bankers Association and president of Mizuho Bank, warned that lenders may be forced to pre-emptively suspend vital public services, such as ATMs and online banking, if sophisticated AI models are deemed an imminent danger.

Defending against this involves a tight partnership between governments and tech companies.

In Japan, the government and its three mega banks have been granted access to Claude Mythos to stay one step ahead of possible bad actors, allowing them to run defensive simulations and discover flaws before hackers do.

“For Japanese financial institutions that are aiming to be among the world’s leading institutions, it is essential that they do not fall behind their counterparts in other countries in this area,” Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on June 3. “Moreover, if Japan can acquire this expertise and develop methods for cyberdefence, the benefits will extend throughout the country.”

Separately, Japan’s defence ministry counsellor Roran Yoshida, who works on cybersecurity policy, attended a June 12 cybersecurity convention held in Tokyo by Tanium, a US-based industry leader in endpoint management. Tanium, which basically acts as a digital security guard that monitors every single device connected to a client’s network, counts the US Department of Defense and NATO among its customers.

Addressing the rapidly evolving digital landscape, Shinichi Fuchigami, chief information security officer at Japanese IT giant NEC, said what was more important was to focus on scaling up core security protocols rather than panicking over AI advancements.

“What we must confront is not some unknown threat, but an accelerated existing challenge,” Fuchigami said at the Tanium conference on June 12. “We must use AI to guard against AI, by increasing the scale, speed and granularity of our existing base defences.”