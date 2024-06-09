Nvidia’s Jensen Huang responds to backlash in China over his calling Taiwan a country

The chief executive of chip giant Nvidia has denied making a geopolitical comment after angry Chinese citizens and a China-based media outlet blasted his reference to Taiwan as a “country”.

Mr Jensen Huang, who has been hailed as the “Taylor Swift of tech”, was clarifying remarks he had made during a trip to a Taiwanese night market on May 29.

He told media then: “Taiwan is one of the most important countries in the world. It is at the centre of the electronics industry.”

The Taipei Times reported that when asked about these remarks on June 8 before leaving Taiwan, Mr Huang said: “I wasn’t making a geopolitical comment, but thanking all of our technology partners here for all their support and contributions to the industry.”

A day earlier, Chinese online media outlet Guancha.cn had published an article saying that Mr Huang’s popularity might have made him arrogant, adding that it is absolutely impossible for Chinese companies to work with a company that supports Taiwan’s independence.

It called on Mr Huang to give an explanation to “mainland compatriots and work partners” on whether he misspoke or had a hidden agenda.

Following the article, the comment was among the hottest trending topics on microblogging site Weibo on June 8, with some internet users calling for a boycott, Taipei Times reported.

Scrutiny of comments made by the co-founder of the world’s second-most valuable firm comes amid a wave of popularity surrounding the 61-year-old Taiwan native, who was mobbed by fans and media during his latest visit to the island that began on May 26.

Online, every restaurant and night market stall that he dined at was documented with “Jensen Huang food maps” created by fans.

The rock star treatment of Mr Huang, a craze that has been called “Jensanity”, dominated local headlines and social media feeds until he departed on June 8.