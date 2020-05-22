NPC 2020: Key points of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's work report

ECONOMY

- No GDP target was set for this year.

- Nine million urban jobs will be created to keep urban unemployment at 5.5 per cent.

- Consumer inflation to be kept at 3.5 per cent.

- 2 trillion yuan (S$400 billion) worth of transfers made to local governments for support measures to keep jobs, provide tax cuts and fees, and reduce rent and interest on loans. The sum comprises 1 trillion yuan in special treasury bonds and another 1 trillion yuan from this year's larger budget deficit.

- Support for small and medium enterprises via various tax and fee cuts, amounting to more than 2.5 trillion yuan.

- Special local government bonds worth 3.75 trillion yuan will be issued for spending on infrastructure and major projects, including next-generation information networks.

- A special package of policies to support Hubei's recovery. It is the province where Covid-19 first emerged.

ENVIRONMENT

- Stiff punishments will be put in place for those who hunt for and trade in wildlife.

- Efforts to curb air pollution will be stepped up.

SOCIAL

- Eliminate poverty by the end of the year, with emphasis on ensuring employment for rural workers.

- Prevent resurgence of epidemics like Covid-19 by improving mechanisms for direct reporting and early warning of infectious diseases.

- Expanding healthcare capabilities and research.

TRADE

- Commitment to safeguard multilateral trading system, including working to sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, and advancing free trade negotiations with countries such as Japan and South Korea.

- Shorten negative list for foreign investment.

- Work with the US to implement phase one of their trade agreement.

HONG KONG AND TAIWAN

- Beijing will establish legal systems and enforcement mechanisms to safeguard national security in its two Special Administrative Regions: Hong Kong and Macau.

- It will continue to pursue "reunification" with Taiwan. It is notable that Mr Li did not state this would be through peaceful means.

