Nothing will come between CCP and the Chinese people, says President Xi

BEIJING • Chinese President Xi Jinping said nothing will come between the Chinese people and the Communist Party that has governed them for more than 70 years, setting a defiant tone in the face of criticism from the United States.

Speaking at an event marking the 75th anniversary of Japan's formal surrender at the end of World War II, Mr Xi on Thursday outlined areas where China would "never" accept foreign interference.

He took aim in particular at threats to the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) continued one-party rule. "The Chinese people will never allow any individual or any force to separate the CCP and Chinese people, and to pitch them against each other," Mr Xi said.

"The Chinese people will never allow any individual or any force to distort the CCP's history, and to vilify the CCP's character and purpose."

While Mr Xi did not specifically mention the US in the public excerpts of his remarks, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying told reporters yesterday that US officials including Secretary of State Michael Pompeo should study them.

"I would suggest Mr Pompeo and other American politicians read President Xi's speech," Ms Hua said, citing the five elements China would never allow.

"For the extreme anti-China forces in the US who are viciously trying to smear the CCP, and trying to sow discord between CCP and the Chinese people, these are the best answer to them."

The combative tone of Mr Xi's speech highlights how seriously China's leaders take the threat of external challenges to their rule.

Mr Pompeo has repeatedly sought to differentiate between the CCP and the Chinese people in critical remarks of the regime, including a speech in July at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library in California.

"General Secretary Xi is not destined to tyrannise inside and outside of China forever, unless we allow it," Mr Pompeo said at the time.

Chinese officials have attacked Mr Pompeo daily in recent months, with Ms Hua calling him a "habitual liar" again on Thursday.

Chinese diplomats have also accused the US and its supporters of attempting to deepen the political divides between Beijing and places like Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Chinese leaders have stressed the party's ability to stand up to foreign aggression since they won control after World War II, which ended on Sept 2, 1945.

