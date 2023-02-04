Not on fortune cards: S. Korea’s presidential office sues over claims of Yoon’s links with fortune-teller

SEOUL - South Korea’s presidential office said on Friday that it has filed a complaint against a former spokesman for the defence ministry, for allegedly making false claims of a fortune-teller’s involvement in the relocation of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s residence.

The presidential office also sued two reporters from News Tomato and Hankook Ilbo for writing about the former spokesman’s claim without fact checking.

The opposition party suspects that Mr Yoon was having ties with the fortune-teller.

Defamatory libel is a criminal offence in South Korea. It is the first time that the presidential office is seeking criminal charges against a journalist since Mr Yoon’s term started in May 2022.

The decision was made after a book was published by Mr Boo Seung-chan, the former defence ministry spokesman. In the book, Mr Boo claimed that the fortune-teller, known as Cheongong, was involved when Mr Yoon was considering locations for his presidential residence and office in March last year.

“Fake news continues to circulate, and Boo and two reporters published (false claims) of the book without verifying the facts,“ the presidential office said, calling the claim of Cheongong’s involvement a groundless rumour.

“Anyone can raise suspicions as long as it is based on fair and reasonable evidence. However, whoever raises a suspicion should be able to verify the facts with evidence and witnesses.”

The relocation of the presidential office to Yongsan came as part of Mr Yoon’s campaign promises.

In the face of criticism from his predecessor Mr Moon Jae-in and the opposition party, Mr Yoon pushed for the relocation of the presidential office and opened Cheong Wa Dae, where both the office and residence for the president had long been, to the public. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK