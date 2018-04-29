North's cold noodle dish the hottest item on menus in South

A worker preparing to serve "Pyongyang naengmyeon", a cold noodle dish, at the Nampo Myeonok noodle bar restaurant in Seoul yesterday. Demand for North Korea's signature dish peaked all over the South's capital after it was featured on the menu at the inter-Korea summit. At Nampo Myeonok, those in line were told they had to wait about 40 minutes for the dish, which has buckwheat noodles garnished with meat and vegetables. The dish is already popular in the South but many saw the summit as a good excuse to indulge. Thousands posted photos of the noodles on Instagram. The noodles served at the summit - a special request by South Korean President Moon Jae In - had been crafted by a leading chef from the Okryu-gwan restaurant in Pyongyang.