Northern cities in China brace for another day of torrid heat

BEIJING – Chinese weather forecasters on Thursday issued a string of heat advisories across northern parts of the country as temperatures were expected to breach 40 deg C in some areas, stressing taxed power grids.

The torrid heat has gripped China for several weeks, pushing local governments to ask residents and businesses to curb the usage of electricity.

Weather experts have predicted that the extreme temperatures could eclipse 2022’s scorching spell, which lasted for more than two months.

China’s meteorological bureau issued orange alerts for high temperatures in mostly northern China, including parts of capital Beijing, with Hebei and Henan provinces expected to see temperatures hit 40 deg C and above.

By 7am local time, Beijing had already issued a red warning, the highest in a three-tier alert system.

It is expected that the maximum temperature in most areas of the city will rise above 40 deg C, according to the state-backed Beijing Daily.

Orange warnings were splashed across central and eastern North China in areas located in the Inner Mongolia region, and in Shaanxi and Shandong provinces.

Meanwhile, raging rain continues to grip the south-western municipality of Chongqing.

As at 11pm local time on July 5, heavy rainfall caused floods and geological disasters in 310 townships in 19 districts and counties, reported CCTV state media.

Severe floods have already killed 15 in Chongqing. REUTERS