Northern China in for a scorching two weeks

BEIJING • Heatwaves are predicted to sweep through northern China in the next two weeks, with more than 250 million people expected to grapple with temperatures exceeding 40 deg C in some regions.

For four to six days, the regions of Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia and Ningxia, and the provinces of Hebei, Henan, Gansu and Shaanxi, will see temperatures of more than 40 deg C, Mr Fang Xiang, deputy head of the National Meteorological Centre, told a news conference.

China has faced extreme weather this summer, with heatwaves in the north and heavy rain and floods in the south. The government has blamed climate change, which it says will increasingly affect the economy and society.

Last month, heatwaves affected nearly half of China's population. Part of northern China's power grid load saw new highs, affecting energy supply, Mr Fang said.

"The lasting high temperatures will cause a marked impact on production and life, such as increased pressure on power supply," he added. The risk of forest fires and harm to the stable growth of crops such as rice, cotton and corn can also be expected, Mr Fang said.

Drought-like conditions are expected to affect crops in Shandong, Anhui, Henan, Shaanxi and Gansu, he warned.

Last month, China's average temperature was the highest since 1961, weather official Wang Yawei said at the news conference. It was also 0.9 deg C higher compared with the same period in previous years.

Also last month, the provinces of Henan and Jiangsu, which have a combined population of more than 180 million, set new records for daily power usage.

REUTERS