North Korea's launches this year

Updated
Published
3 min ago

JAN 17

Two short-range ballistic missiles launched from Sunan airport in Pyongyang. They travelled 380km to a maximum altitude of 42km before landing in the ocean off North Korea's east coast.

JAN 14 A pair of short-range ballistic missiles fired from train cars in north-western Uiju county. They flew 430km before crashing off the country's east coast.

JAN 11 A ballistic missile launched from northern Jagang province towards waters off North Korea's east coast. The missile travelled more than 700km to a maximum altitude of 60km.

JAN 5 A ballistic missile fired from northern Jagang province. It flew for about 500km before landing in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 18, 2022, with the headline North Korea's launches this year.