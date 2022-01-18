North Korea's launches this year

JAN 17

Two short-range ballistic missiles launched from Sunan airport in Pyongyang. They travelled 380km to a maximum altitude of 42km before landing in the ocean off North Korea's east coast.

JAN 14 A pair of short-range ballistic missiles fired from train cars in north-western Uiju county. They flew 430km before crashing off the country's east coast.

JAN 11 A ballistic missile launched from northern Jagang province towards waters off North Korea's east coast. The missile travelled more than 700km to a maximum altitude of 60km.

JAN 5 A ballistic missile fired from northern Jagang province. It flew for about 500km before landing in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea.