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North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s whereabouts have drawn scrutiny since US President Donald Trump arrived in Shenzhen on Nov 18 for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

SEOUL – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a naval university and construction sites, state media reported on Nov 19, as speculation mounts over a possible summit with US President Donald Trump in China this week.

Kim’s whereabouts have drawn scrutiny since Trump arrived in Shenzhen on Nov 18 for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit and high-stakes talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The report comes as Trump, who met Kim three times during his first term, raised the possibility of another bilateral with the North Korean leader as he flew to Asia this week for two sets of regional summits.

Beijing, Pyongyang’s key ally, said on Nov 17 it had “no information” on a possible meeting, but hours later in Manila, Trump said Kim “would like to” meet in China.

Pyongyang has yet to respond to Trump’s remarks, with state media instead showing Kim visiting a ski resort and sacred Mount Paektu earlier this week, followed by a visit to a naval university on Nov 18 – where he stressed the importance of maritime defence.

During the visit to the university on the country’s eastern coast, Kim said “sustained confrontation with the most wicked enemies urgently call for training more able naval combat system experts”, Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency said.

State media images showed Kim walking through the venue as students in military uniforms saluted him.

South Korea’s presidential official said on Nov 18 that the future of the North Korea-US dialogue “remains an unknown territory, and nothing is yet certain”.

“We have not yet identified any particular developments” about Kim’s possible meeting with Trump, the official told reporters.

“During the process of contact with China, we didn’t hear anything in particular, and it seemed that China had a similar level of information and understanding as we did.”

But some analysts said Kim’s recent visit to Mount Paektu, a sacred peak where Pyongyang claims his father was born, could herald a major decision – possibly a trip to Shenzhen, given his history of visiting the mountain before key moves.

Experts also say Beijing could lend Kim a jet for the Shenzhen summit, seeking to retain influence amid Pyongyang’s potential talks with Trump and Russia’s Putin while they all gather in China.

Kim flew to his historic first summit with Trump in Singapore in 2018 aboard an Air China Boeing 747 provided by Beijing, a move widely seen as an effort to maintain China’s sway over Pyongyang as it engaged directly with Washington.

Kim and Trump’s previous summits sought to curb Pyongyang’s nuclear programme but yielded no concrete deal.

Despite years of UN sanctions, North Korea has pressed ahead, enshrining its nuclear status in law and declaring its arsenal permanent and irreversible.

Analysts believe that Pyongyang’s closer ties with Beijing and Moscow give it less incentive to engage Washington, complicating Trump’s efforts after his party’s crushing midterm defeat. AFP