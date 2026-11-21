Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

SEOUL – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was seen inspecting school equipment and teaching aids, state media said on Nov 21, after an apparent snub of US President Donald Trump during his Asia tour.

Trump met Kim three times during his first term and has repeatedly floated another meeting since his return to the White House, including during his Asia tour this week.

Trump left Asia late on Nov 19 after a landmark trilateral summit which included the Chinese and Russian presidents, without meeting Kim.

The US leader suggested he was too busy to fit it in, and that he and Kim will “have that meeting at some point”.

Pyongyang has yet to comment on Trump’s remarks.

North Korea’s state media instead released images showing Kim examining teaching aids and science class equipment at factory sites.

During the Nov 20 visit, Kim “examined the samples of school fixtures of all indices to be produced by the factory”, Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Nov 21.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspecting a construction site in South Hamgyong Province, North Korea. PHOTO: REUTERS

Science and education are the “clearest expression of our revolutionaries’ outlook on the future generations and the revolution”, Kim said, according to KCNA.

Trump had repeatedly raised the prospect of meeting Kim in China, saying the North Korean leader “would like to” meet him, despite Pyongyang remaining silent on the matter.

Kim was also seen visiting a ski resort and Mount Paektu earlier this week, followed by a naval university on Nov 18 where he stressed the importance of maritime defence, according to state media.

Kim and Trump’s previous summits sought to curb Pyongyang’s nuclear programme, but yielded no concrete deal.

Despite years of UN sanctions, North Korea has pressed ahead, enshrining its nuclear status in law and declaring its arsenal permanent and irreversible.

Analysts say Pyongyang’s closer ties with Beijing and Moscow give it less incentive to engage Washington, complicating Trump’s efforts after his party’s crushing midterm defeat. AFP