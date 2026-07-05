North Korea’s Kim observes naval destroyer cruise missile launch, weapons tests: State media

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Kim Jong Un has called for the construction of two warships of the class every year over the next five years and also outlined plans for larger 10,000-ton warships.

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observed the test firing of a strategic cruise missile and evaluations of anti-ship, anti-submarine and air defence systems aboard the naval destroyer Kang Kon, state media KCNA reported on July 5.

The tests were conducted on July 3 as part of an assessment of the newly built warship's combat systems. They included checks of target-detection and information-processing capabilities, integrated firepower systems, naval guns, automatic cannons and electronic warfare equipment, KCNA said.

Kim was briefed on the vessel's weapons evaluation programme before watching the strategic cruise missile launch and other tests, according to the report.

KCNA said Kim hailed recent advances in weapons development and called for further efforts to expand North Korea's war deterrence and combat capabilities.

He ordered officials to complete trials of the Kang Kon and commission the destroyer into naval service within two months, KCNA said.

Late in June, North Korea commissioned the 5,000-ton destroyer Choe Hyon and announced plans to deploy the Kang Kon, a vessel of the same class, as part of a broader naval modernisation drive.

Kim has called for the construction of two warships of the class every year over the next five years and also outlined plans for larger 10,000-ton warships.

The Kang Kon was repaired last year after partially capsizing during a launch ceremony.

North Korea has increasingly highlighted naval development as it seeks to bolster what Kim has described as the weakest branch of its armed forces. REUTERS