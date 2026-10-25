North Korea’s Kim Jong Un returns from China after war memorial visit: State media

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A TV showing a news report on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's visit to China at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, on Oct 24.

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un returned to his country by road on Oct 25 after visiting a historic Korean War memorial in the Chinese border city of Dandong, North Korean state media reported.

Kim visited the city on Oct 24 and crossed a newly opened bridge that connects the country to its biggest trading partner, China, which was seen as symbolising a push by Beijing and Pyongyang to expand trade ties.

North Korean state media heavily emphasised the historical weight of the visit, describing the bilateral relationship as an "unbreakable" bond forged during the 1950-1953 conflict.

Kim stated during his tour that the North Korean people would "forever remember the glorious years of fighting alongside the Chinese people" and pass down "generational gratitude to the Chinese people who helped our revolution with blood,” according to the KCNA.

The visit is seen as a renewed push by China and North Korea to bolster their economic relationship ahead of a trip to the region by US President Donald Trump in November. It also highlights a sophisticated diplomatic balancing act by Pyongyang, which has been deepening military ties with Moscow in the past two years.

Kim last visited Beijing in September 2025 for a military parade, and Chinese President Xi Jinping visited North Korea in June.

"Enjoying a bird's-eye view at the middle point of the newly-inaugurated bridge, Comrade Kim Jong Un expressed expectation that the bridge would undoubtedly and correctly fulfill its historic mission of linking the two countries and firmly joining the minds of the peoples of the two countries," KCNA reported.

The two Koreas are technically at war after their 1950-53 war ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty. REUTERS