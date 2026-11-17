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North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during an inspection of the tourist zone under development in Samjiyon City, North Korea, in this photo released on Nov 17.

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected construction of a tourism zone near the Chinese border in recent days, state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Nov 17, amid speculation over a China trip fuelled by comments from American and Russian officials.

Kim toured the Samjiyon airport reconstruction, a tourist railway line and a ski resort on Nov 15 and 16, and pronounced the resort’s hotels, lodges and housing flawless and worthy of top marks, KCNA said.

The visit comes amid renewed speculation over whether the secretive North Korean leader might travel abroad after United States President Donald Trump said on Nov 16 he might meet Kim in China this week.

Russia’s Interfax also quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that President Vladimir Putin could meet Kim if the North Korean leader also attended this week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen.

KCNA photographs showed Kim, alongside his daughter Ju Ae, touring hotels and inspecting facilities near a snow-capped hillside.

Dressed in white, Ju Ae was seen skiing down a slope. South Korean intelligence believes she is being groomed as Kim’s successor.

Kim toured the Samjiyon airport reconstruction, a tourist railway line and a ski resort on Nov 15 and 16. PHOTO: REUTERS

Kim ordered that the airport’s runway extension meet International Civil Aviation Organization standards, KCNA said.

He also climbed Mount Paektu to review a rebuilt cable car station and work near Heaven Lake, demanding the highest quality for every structure there, KCNA said.

Separately, Jo Yong Won, a member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau and secretary of the Central Committee of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party, met Putin, the Interfax and TASS news agencies reported.

Addressing a Moscow forum on Nov 16, Jo said the security environment around North Korea was being pushed towards danger by Washington’s “inveterate hostile policy” towards Pyongyang, according to KCNA.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry noted on Nov 16 the North Korean delegation, which had been in Russia since Nov 14, had travelled shortly before a US-China-Russia summit scheduled for this week in China, and said it would monitor developments.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov 16 that Russia was receiving new supplies of “dozens” of North Korean ballistic missiles each month, citing an intelligence report. REUTERS