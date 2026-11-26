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North Korean leader Kim Jong Un also said any attempt to deny North Korea’s nuclear status would be regarded as “an open declaration of war”.

SEOUL – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country should focus on deploying tactical nuclear weapons across multiple domains and that its nuclear material production capacity was being systematically expanded, state media KCNA reported on Nov 26.

Kim, who spoke during an inspection of nuclear material production and weapons research facilities, also said North Korea’s status as a nuclear weapons state was “absolutely inviolable”.

KCNA did not identify the facilities or their locations.

“Our nuclear capability is now a reality,” KCNA quoted Kim as saying.

North Korea’s status as a nuclear weapons state would not change because of outside assertions or what he called “denuclearisation rhetoric from forces that ignored objective reality and failed to recognise the changed situation”.

Kim said North Korea should “focus on utilising tactical nuclear weapons across multiple domains for different missions” and called recent achievements in nuclear weapons production a major success in carrying out the country’s nuclear force policy.

He also said any attempt to deny North Korea’s nuclear status, which it enshrined in its constitution in 2023, would be regarded as “an open declaration of war” and said Pyongyang would never relinquish what it called a core guarantee of national sovereignty and security.

“Our possession of nuclear weapons is an absolutely irreversible choice as long as malicious forces exist that use nuclear weapons as a means of achieving hegemony,” Kim said.

North Korea has conducted six nuclear tests since 2006, with its last and most powerful test carried out in 2017.

South Korea’s defence minister said in August that Pyongyang was generally believed to possess between 80 and 120 nuclear warheads, but said the estimate came from private research organisations and could not be officially confirmed. REUTERS