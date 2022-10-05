North Korea's expanding missile capabilities

SEOUL - The North Korean test flight on Tuesday, which sent a missile soaring over Japan, underscored the nuclear-armed state's rapidly advancing arsenal amid stalled denuclearisation talks.

Tuesday's ballistic missile was the 39th launched by North Korea in 2022. Its record schedule began in January with the launch of a new missile which Pyongyang said was hypersonic, and went on to include long-range cruise missiles; short-range ballistic missiles fired from rail cars, airports, and a submarine; and its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launches since 2017.

Here are some of the key missile capabilities that North Korea is developing.

Long-range launches

North Korea claimed in March to have successfully tested its largest ICBM ever, the massive Hwasong-17.

South Korean and US officials dispute that, saying it appears that the North, in fact, fired an older Hwasong-15 ICBM, while some apparent Hwasong-17 tests ended in failure.

In any case, that March test was its highest missile flight to date, sending an ICBM more than 6,000km into space. On Tuesday, the country demonstrated its longest-range test when it fired an intermediate-range missile over Japan and into the Pacific Ocean some 4,600km away.

The return to long-range testing has raised the stakes for the United States and other distant countries that had played down some of North Korea's short-range weapons.

Manoeuvrable missiles

Many of North Korea's most recent short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) such as its KN-23 and KN-24 are designed to fly on a lower, "depressed" trajectory and potentially manoeuvre, complicating efforts to detect and intercept them.

North Korea said it tested a new type of "hypersonic missile", which usually fly at lower altitudes than ballistic missiles at more than five times the speed of sound - or about 6,200km per hour.

Despite their name, analysts say the main feature of hypersonic weapons is not speed but their manoeuvrability, which can help them avoid interception.

Analysts also say that the size of the Hwasong-17 as well as work on what North Korea says is technology for controlling satellites, suggests that Pyongyang is looking to tip its ICBMs with multiple, manoeuvrable nuclear warheads and decoys that can help them evade defences.