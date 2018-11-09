North Korean media condemn South Korea-US working group, joint military drill

SEOUL - North Korea's external propaganda media on Friday (Nov 9) lashed out at recent decisions by South Korea and the United States to launch a working group on the North's denuclearisation and resume a joint marine drill, Yonhap news agency reported.

Uriminzokkiri, a website run by Pyongyang, said that the working group plan underlines a "wicked US intent" to hinder and destroy inter-Korean cooperation projects.

"The US is about to set up an organ to directly monitor and control inter-Korean relations. It's an arrogant act. There are no grounds for the US to intervene in the affairs between South and North Korea," said the website in a commentary.

Seoul and Washington agreed last week to launch a joint working group for frequent and systemic discussions on denuclearisation, a peace regime and sanctions on the North.

On Monday (Nov 5), the allies resumed the Korea Marine Exercise Program (KMEP), which involves some 500 troops, including US marines from Okinawa, Japan, and military equipment, such as amphibious assault vehicles.

The Pyongyang website went on to warn that the public's anti-American sentiment will only further intensify as long as the US interferes in inter-Korean relations, according to Yonhap.

It also accused South Korea of blindly obeying the United States' arrogant and gangster-like acts.

"The authorities in South Korea should thoroughly implement inter-Korean joint declarations, instead of succumbing to the US, if they have a willingness to write a new history in inter-Korean relations," the website said.

Meari, another propaganda website run by the North, denounced the resumption of the KMEP after a lapse of six months, saying the joint drill runs counter to the inter-Korean military agreement and threatens peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula, Yonhap reported.