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A new barge believed to be intended for senior North Korean officials is seen inside the red box, alongside other luxury vessels, in this satellite image taken on Oct 21.

PYONGYANG – A new luxury barge believed to be intended for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his family has been spotted at a private pier in Wonsan, raising fresh questions about Pyongyang’s access to luxury goods despite international sanctions.

South Korean satellite imagery analysis firm SI Analytics said in a report on Nov 20 that it had identified a previously unseen barge at a private pier in the eastern port city, where vessels reserved for Kim’s family are believed to be maintained.

According to the report, Kim’s family has primarily used six vessels, including two large luxury yachts, three barges and a boat used for swimming.

The newly spotted barge resembles the existing vessels in size and shape and may have been built to replace an ageing barge that had remained moored near Kim’s Songdowon Villa for an extended period, the report said.

The vessel could serve as a private retreat for Kim’s family or a venue for entertaining foreign dignitaries and senior North Korean officials, according to SI Analytics.

The report suggested that expanding such luxury facilities could also help Kim consolidate loyalty among the ruling elite by offering exclusive recreational opportunities.

Wonsan holds personal significance for Kim, who is believed to have spent part of his childhood there with his mother, Ko Yong-hui.

SI Analytics questioned whether international sanctions were effectively restricting North Korea’s access to luxury goods.

“The addition of these luxury facilities demonstrates that items banned under UN sanctions against North Korea continue to enter the country unimpeded,” the report said.

It suggested that China and Russia may be facilitating such access, either through direct support or tacit approval.

However, the report did not establish where the materials used to build the barge originated, whether they were imported or whether their procurement violated UN sanctions.

North Korea has faced UN Security Council sanctions since 2006 over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes, including restrictions on the supply of luxury goods.

Meanwhile, satellite imagery also suggested that the nearby Wonsan-Kalma Coastal Tourist Area, which opened in July as part of Pyongyang’s push to attract foreign visitors, has largely wound down its summer operations.

Vehicle activity at the resort has declined sharply since late September, while approximately 1,200 beach parasols and other recreational facilities had been removed by early November, according to the report.

SI Analytics estimated that fewer than 1,000 foreign tourists had visited North Korea in 2026, despite Pyongyang’s efforts to promote the resort to Chinese and Russian travellers. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK