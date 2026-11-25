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Kim Ju-ae skiing at a resort under construction in the Mt. Pukpho-tae area of Samjiyon City, Ryanggang Province.

SEOUL – The US has reiterated that ski equipment is among the luxury goods banned from entering North Korea, after leader Kim Jong-un’s daughter, known as Ju-ae, was spotted using what appeared to be high-end European ski gear.

A US State Department spokesperson told Voice of America on Nov 24 that UN member states are required under Security Council resolutions to prevent the direct or indirect supply, sale or transfer of luxury goods to North Korea, including recreational sports equipment such as ski gear.

The remarks came after photos released by North Korean state media on Nov 17 showed Ju-ae skiing during her father’s visit to a tourist district in Samjiyon, Ryanggang Province.

Her skis bore the logo of Swiss premium ski brand Stoeckli, while markings on her jacket and pants also fuelled speculation that she was wearing clothing from a French luxury brand.

Pak Jong-chon, vice chairman of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Military Commission, who accompanied the Kim family, appeared to be using ski boots and poles made by Austrian sports equipment maker Fischer.

Stoeckli skis retail for upward of US$1,100 (S$1418), while the Fischer boots believed to have been worn by Pak cost around US$600.

Both manufacturers denied having any business ties with North Korea.

Stoeckli told VOA that it does not export products to North Korea and could not determine from publicly available photos and footage whether the equipment was genuine.

Fischer also said it neither sells nor distributes its products in North Korea and complies with European Union sanctions and export controls.

The UN Security Council banned luxury goods exports to North Korea in 2006 following the country’s first nuclear test. In 2016, following its fourth nuclear test, the council explicitly added recreational sports equipment to the list of banned luxury goods.

Even if the manufacturers did not directly sell the equipment to North Korea, bringing it into the country through third-country intermediaries, diplomatic missions or smuggling networks would violate UN sanctions, VOA noted.

How the equipment reached North Korea remains unclear, and no specific sanctions violations have been confirmed.

Despite years of international restrictions, North Korea’s ruling elite have frequently been seen in public with luxury foreign cars, designer clothing and expensive watches.