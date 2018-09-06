North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says two Koreas should further efforts for denuclearisation: State media

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (right) speaking with Seoul's special envoy Chung Eui-yong (not pictured) during their meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Sept 5, 2018.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (right) speaking with Seoul's special envoy Chung Eui-yong (not pictured) during their meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Sept 5, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
1 hour ago

SEOUL (REUTERS) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the two Koreas should further their efforts to realise the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, as he met with South Korean special envoys on Wednesday, state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Thursday (Sept 6).

Kim added the two Koreas should keep advancing their joint ties that have neared a state of peace and reconciliation, and discussed with South Korean envoys the Pyongyang inter-Korean summit planned for September - coming to a satisfactory agreement, KCNA said without elaborating.

 
