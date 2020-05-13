North Korean leader Kim Jong Un 'probably doing well' after absence, says US national security adviser O'Brien

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - The US national security adviser said recent photos of Kim Jong Un after an unexplained absence suggest the North Korean leader is likely "doing well" even if officials won't confirm whether they've authenticated the photos published in state media.

"He seems to be out and cutting ribbons on fertilizer factories," National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien told reporters in Washington on Tuesday (May 12).

"So, you know, our thinking is he is probably doing well."

O'Brien said he wouldn't confirm whether the US has verified the authenticity of the photos, but emphasised the country is a difficult target for intelligence agencies.

"We call it the hermit kingdom," O'Brien said.

"It's very difficult to get information out of North Korea. They're not very forthcoming with information, but they did release photos of him being alive and well and we assume that he is."

Kim wasn't seen in public for almost three weeks last month, prompting widespread speculation that he was ill or had undergone major surgery.

The health of North Korea's leader is one of the most closely guarded secrets in the country, only known by a few people in his inner circle. He reappeared during a May 1 ribbon-cutting event to open a new fertiliser factory.

Last week, Kim sent his first formal message to China since reemerging from an almost three-week public absence, praising President Xi Jinping for his "success" in managing the coronavirus.

China's foreign ministry declined to provide details on the message. "China and North Korea are close neighbours and have maintained close communications over the fighting of the coronavirus," ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters in Beijing on Friday.