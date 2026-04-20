North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw ballistic missile tests, state media says

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A test launch of 600mm-calibre multiple rocket launchers took place on March 14.

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SEOUL – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on April 19 oversaw test launches of upgraded short-range ballistic missiles, state media KCNA reported on April 20 .

The test involved five launches of improved Hwasong-11LA ground-to-ground tactical ballistic missiles to evaluate the power and performance of new warheads, including cluster and fragmentation types, KCNA said.

North Korea fired the missiles towards an island target zone about 136km away, striking an area of roughly 12.5ha to 13ha with what the report described as high density, demonstrating the system’s capability for concentrated suppression strikes.

South Korea’s military said on April 19 North Korea fired the missiles from near the city of Sinpo on North Korea’s east coast toward the sea around 6.10am (5.10am Singapore time) and the missiles flew about 140km.

KCNA quoted Mr Kim as saying the introduction of warheads designed for different missions would allow the army to meet operational needs more effectively, combining precision strike capabilities with increased firepower against designated areas.

He expressed satisfaction with the test results, calling them proof that years of work by a specialised missile warhead research group had not been in vain, and urged defence scientists to continue advancing technologies needed to strengthen the military’s combat readiness.

KCNA said several senior military officials accompanied Mr Kim during the test.

The tests represented the fourth ballistic missile launch in Apri l and the seventh in 2026 .

South Korea’s presidential Blue House on April 19 urged Pyongyang to stop such “provocations”, saying they violated UN Security Council resolutions, according to media reports. REUTERS