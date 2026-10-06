North Korea warns of stronger action towards South Korea over mine blast accusations

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Seoul said two of its soldiers were seriously wounded by an anti-personnel mine planted by North Korea in the Demilitarised Zone.

SEOUL – North Korea’s Foreign Ministry rejected on Oct 6 blame from South Korea for a border landmine blast, and threatened its neighbour with “immediate and powerful counteraction” for any violation of territory.

The comments came a day after the South said a joint inquiry with the United Nations Command and scientific analysis showed two of its soldiers were seriously wounded by an anti-personnel mine planted by North Korea in the Demilitarised Zone.

In a statement on state news agency KCNA, the ministry dismissed the South’s investigation of the Sept 21 blast as a “premeditated farce” aimed at linking it to North Korea and justifying diplomatic and military measures against Pyongyang.

It called the findings a “grave provocation” and violation of North Korea’s sovereignty, vowing that Pyongyang would exercise its sovereign rights in a “more resolute and bold manner” to ensure border security.

“If a jackboot or a spark of fire from the ROK goes even a millimetre beyond the border to violate our territory, the border guard forces of the DPRK will take an immediate and powerful counteraction,” it added.

The ministry used the formal acronyms for the official names of South Korea and North Korea in its remarks.

The ministry said it would not pay heed to South Korea’s mine-removal operations, warning that responsibility would rest entirely with Seoul if a similar incident occurred again in the South.

Seoul has said North Korea deployed up to 7,000 workers in 2026 to install mines and fences in its work since 2024 to reinforce border fortifications.

South Korea’s military also demanded that Pyongyang apologise and remove mines it said were laid in violation of the Korean War armistice, while beginning its own mine-removal operations in the area.

Pyongyang’s latest statement follows comments on Oct 2 by Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of the North’s leader, Kim Jong Un, who also rejected Seoul’s apology demand.

The two Koreas remain technically at war because the 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

North Korea has ignored South Korean proposals for dialogue since designating the South a “hostile” state in 2023. REUTERS