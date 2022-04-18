North Korea tests new type of tactical guided weapon

SEOUL • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has observed the test firing of a new type of tactical guided weapon aimed at boosting the country's nuclear capabilities, state news agency KCNA reported yesterday.

The report comes amid signs that North Korea could soon resume nuclear testing, according to South Korean and United States officials, and after Mr Kim broke a self-imposed moratorium on intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) testing with a launch last month.

South Korea's military said yesterday it detected two projectiles launched last Saturday from the North's east coast towards the sea. The projectiles flew about 110km with a 25km apogee and maximum speed of less than Mach 4, indicating they were short-range missiles.

The KCNA report gave no details on the launch but linked it to the North's nuclear objectives.

"The new-type tactical guided weapon system... is of great significance in drastically improving the firepower of the front-line long-range artillery units and enhancing the efficiency in the operation of tactical nukes," KCNA said.

It said Mr Kim "gave important instructions on further building up defence capabilities and nuclear combat forces of the country".

North Korea has been developing short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) that analysts say are designed to evade missile defences and strike targets in the South.

On April 5, Ms Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of Mr Kim, said North Korea opposes war but would use nuclear weapons to strike South Korea if attacked, in a warning seen as aimed at the South's incoming conservative president, Mr Yoon Suk-yeol.

Mr Yoon's spokesman Bae Hyun-jin said there was nothing new or surprising in the North's "show of force" as a new administration comes in. President Moon Jae-in, who will leave office on May 10, has received real-time briefings on the North's missile launch.

The weapon appears to be the North's first tactical nuclear-weapons delivery system, said Mr Ankit Panda, senior fellow at the US-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, citing indications of work to restore North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear test site.

US and South Korean officials have noted activity at the Punggye-ri site which could be preparations for a test, although the timing and nature of that were unclear.

As early as 2017, the US Defence Intelligence Agency assessed that North Korea was able to miniaturise nuclear weapons across its spectrum of missiles from SRBMs to ICBMs.

Mr Kim in January last year said the country was able to "miniaturise, lighten and standardise nuclear weapons and to make them tactical ones". He also outlined goals of developing other weapons such as hypersonic missiles and spy satellites, which were tested this year.

Dr Duyeon Kim, a North Korea expert at the US-based Centre for a New American Security, said the timing could be taken as a protest against anticipated US-South Korea military drills, which Pyongyang has long denounced as a war rehearsal.

The US and South Korea plan to launch the annual springtime exercise today for a nine-day run, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

REUTERS