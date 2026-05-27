North Korea tests new multi-purpose missile launch system: KCNA

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North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (left) oversees test launches of a mix of tactical ballistic missiles, artillery rockets and precision cruise missiles, at an undisclosed location in North Korea.

SEOUL – North Korea said on May 27 it had tested a new lightweight multi-purpose missile launching system and a multiple tactical cruise missile weapon system the previous day.

The tests, previously reported by South Korea’s military, were overseen by the North’s leader, Mr Kim Jong Un, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

South Korea said on May 26 that the North fired several projectiles, including a ballistic missile, off its west coast, the latest in a flurry of tests in 2026.

Seoul said the missiles flew about 80km.

Analysts have said that by conducting a series of missile tests in recent months, Pyongyang may be trying to take advantage of eroding international norms to cement its nuclear status.

The May 26 launch “analysed and estimated the power of special mission warhead of tactical ballistic missile, the reliability of 240mm controlled artillery rocket with expanded firing range which employed an ultra-precision autonomous navigation system”, KCNA said in an English dispatch.

North Korean leader Mr Kim noted that the “major weapon systems are a clear signal of upgrading of our military force and an event of showing great technical progress”, KCNA quoted him as saying.

“It is essential condition for our army’s operations to have such destructive power as enough to make any encountering force impossible to survive theoretically, apart from fortune,” he added, according to the report.

Satisfied with the test results, he said “important ultra-high defence science and technologies were introduced into the practical weapon tests.”

One photo released by KCNA shows a missile blasting off from a mobile launcher, with a bright exhaust flame and a cloud of smoke billowing around the vehicle.

Another photo shows Mr Kim standing next to a mobile launcher flanked by military officials.

North Korea is subject to multiple United Nations sanctions banning its nuclear weapons development and use of ballistic missile technology, restrictions it has repeatedly flouted.

The May 26 launches were North Korea’s first in 37 days and its eighth test in 2026 .

In April, Pyongyang conducted a ballistic missile test to “verify the characteristics and power of a cluster bomb warhead”, its state media said at the time. AFP