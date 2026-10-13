North Korea test-fires tactical ballistic missile, KCNA says

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People watching a news report on North Korea firing multiple ballistic missiles toward the sea off its east coast, at a railway station in Seoul on Oct 12.

SEOUL - North Korea test-fired a tactical ballistic missile on Oct 12, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Oct 13, adding that the test confirmed the successful technical upgrading of an important core element for the missile, without elaborating.

The announcement comes after South Korea’s military said on Oct 12 that North Korea had fired multiple ballistic missiles toward the sea off its east coast.



It was Pyongyang’s fourth launch in a month, following Seoul’s recent test of a hypersonic missile.

On Oct 11, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a defence industry museum showcasing weapons achievements made under his leadership.

Kim said the country’s weaponry, which promotes North Korea’s position, “will be developed and completed in a more strenuous manner”, KCNA reported.

On Oct 12, US President Donald Trump said that he might meet Kim during a visit to Asia.

“I may, yeah. That’ll be exciting, won’t it? But I get along with him,” Trump told reporters. REUTERS