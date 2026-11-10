North Korea test-fires new high-speed torpedo weapon system

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In October, Pyongyang test-fired the new Zam-2.0 torpedo system that makes use of artificial intelligence.

SEOUL – North Korea said on Nov 10 that it test-fired a new high-speed torpedo weapon system the previous day, which the country’s navy is scheduled to deploy in early 2027, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The test verified the combat effectiveness of the system, KCNA added.

The report did not state the specifications or other details of the torpedo.

In October, Pyongyang test-fired the new Zam-2.0 torpedo system that makes use of artificial intelligence.

North Korea has been boosting its naval capabilities, with a series of weapons tests and the entry into service of two 5,000-ton destroyers earlier in 2026. AFP