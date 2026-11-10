Straitstimes.com header logo

North Korea test-fires new high-speed torpedo weapon system

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The test verified the combat effectiveness of the system, KCNA added.

In October, Pyongyang test-fired the new Zam-2.0 torpedo system that makes use of artificial intelligence.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • North Korea said it test-fired a new high-speed torpedo weapon system on Nov 9, according to KCNA. It said the test proved the system’s “combat effectiveness”.
  • The torpedo is due to be deployed by the navy in early 2027. North Korea gave no details on its specifications.
  • The test follows an October launch of the Zam-2.0 torpedo, which uses artificial intelligence. It also fits North Korea’s wider push to build stronger naval power.

AI generated

SEOUL – North Korea said on Nov 10 that it test-fired a new high-speed torpedo weapon system the previous day, which the country’s navy is scheduled to deploy in early 2027, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The test verified the combat effectiveness of the system, KCNA added.

The report did not state the specifications or other details of the torpedo.

In October, Pyongyang test-fired the new Zam-2.0 torpedo system that makes use of artificial intelligence.

North Korea has been boosting its naval capabilities, with a series of weapons tests and the entry into service of two 5,000-ton destroyers earlier in 2026. AFP

More on this topic
North Korea test fires strategic cruise missiles: KCNA
Kim Jong Un urges drone dominance as North Korea fires missiles, rockets
See more on

North Korea

Defence and military

Arms and weapons

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.