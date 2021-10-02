North Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile

SEOUL • North Korea has successfully fired a new anti-aircraft missile, state media said yesterday, as the United Nations Security Council prepares to meet in response to a recent flurry of weapons tests by the nuclear-armed nation.

The anti-aircraft missile had a "remarkable combat performance" and included twin rudder controls and other new technologies, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said. A picture in the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper showed the missile ascending at an angle into the sky from a launch vehicle on Thursday.

It is the latest in a series of tension-raising steps by Pyongyang, which had until recently been biding its time since the change in US administrations in January.

Last month, it launched what it said was a long-range cruise missile, and earlier this week tested what it described as a hypersonic gliding vehicle, which South Korea's military said appeared to be in the early stages of development.

And on Wednesday, the North's leader Kim Jong Un decried Washington's repeated offers of talks without preconditions as a "petty trick", accusing US President Joe Biden's administration of continuing the "hostile policy" of its predecessors.

South Korea's Defence Ministry said it was unable to immediately confirm the latest launch. Anti-aircraft missiles are much smaller than the ballistic missiles the North is banned from developing under UN Security Council resolutions, and harder to detect from afar.

Pyongyang is under multiple international sanctions over its weapons programmes, which have made rapid progress under Mr Kim, including missiles capable of reaching the whole of the US mainland and by far its most powerful nuclear test to date.

Yesterday's UN Security Council meeting on North Korea, called by the United States, Britain and France, was originally due to take place on Thursday. But it was delayed by Russia and China, which asked for more time to study the situation, a diplomatic source said.

With the North's latest actions, Mr Kim was looking to "test the waters with Washington" and its "threshold for weapons provocations", Ms Soo Kim of the Rand Corporation said.

The South's President Moon Jae-in recently reiterated his calls for a formal declaration that the Korean War is over. Hostilities ceased in 1953 with an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

Mr Moon has only a few months left in office, and Ms Kim said he could be looking to secure an "accomplishment" with the North before his term runs out.

She said: "Kim may be playing to his strengths - and the Moon administration's weaknesses - by taking things up a notch on the provocation ladder."

Talks between Pyongyang and Washington have been effectively at a standstill since the collapse of a 2019 Hanoi summit between Mr Kim and then President Donald Trump over sanctions relief and what North Korea would be willing to give up in return.

Washington and Seoul are security allies, and the US stations about 28,500 troops in the South to protect it from its neighbour.

Under Mr Biden, the US has repeatedly declared its willingness to meet North Korean representatives anywhere, at any time, without preconditions, while saying it will seek denuclearisation.

But in a speech to the Supreme People's Assembly, the North's rubber-stamp Parliament, Mr Kim condemned the offers as "no more than a petty trick for deceiving the international community and hiding its hostile acts", according to KCNA.

The new US administration was pursuing the same "military threats" and "hostile policy" as the past, but with "more cunning ways and methods", Mr Kim said.

Nonetheless, he expressed a willingness to restore North-South communication lines early this month. North Korea has not shown any willingness to give up its arsenal, which it says it needs to defend itself against an invasion by the US.

