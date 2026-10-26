North Korea tells UN South fabricated landmine incident: State media

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North Korea’s UN representative said in a letter Seoul was using the landmine incident to depict Pyongyang’s border construction as a military incursion.

SEOUL – North Korea said it had written to the UN Security Council, accusing South Korea of fabricating a September landmine incident and endangering troops working to fortify the border, state media KCNA reported on Oct 26.

On Oct 25, North Korea’s UN representative said in a letter Seoul was using the landmine incident to depict Pyongyang’s border construction as a military incursion, and warned violations of its sovereignty could trigger self-defence, according to KCNA.

It concerns explosions on Sept 21 in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas that seriously hurt two South Korean soldiers.

Seoul subsequently said mines North Korea planted south of the Military Demarcation Line that runs through the DMZ caused the blasts.

The UN Command said a North Korean mine across the line violated the armistice. Pyongyang has denied responsibility.

North Korea’s letter also accused South Korea of opening fire on North Korean personnel, calling it a violation of the UN Charter, which bars the threat or use of force against another state’s territorial integrity.

Seoul has said it gives warning broadcasts and fires warning shots to make North Korean soldiers return north when they cross the MDL.

North Korean troops have been building tactical roads and fences and laying mines near the MDL in recent years.

On Oct 23, South Korea’s defence ministry again proposed military talks with North Korea to reduce the risk of accidental clashes. REUTERS