NEW YORK (REUTERS) - North Korea now has the coronavirus "under safe and stable control," North Korea's UN ambassador, Kim Song, told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday (Sept 29).

"Thanks to the far-sighted leadership of the government of the DPRK... the anti-epidemic situation in our country is now under safe and stable control," said Kim, using the initials of his country's formal name - the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.