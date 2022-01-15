North Korea stole $538m in cryptocurrency through hacks last year: Report

SEOUL • North Korea launched at least seven attacks on cryptocurrency platforms that extracted nearly US$400 million (S$538 million) worth of digital assets last year, one of its most successful years on record, blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis has said in a new report.

"From 2020 to 2021, the number of North Korean-linked hacks jumped from four to seven, and the value extracted from these hacks grew by 40 per cent," said the report, which was released on Thursday.

"Once North Korea gained custody of the funds, it began a careful laundering process to cover up and cash out," the report added.

A United Nations panel of experts that monitors sanctions on North Korea has accused Pyongyang of using stolen funds to support its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes to circumvent sanctions.

North Korea has denied allegations of hacking.

Last year, the United States charged three North Korean computer programmers working for the country's intelligence service over a massive, years-long hacking spree aimed at stealing more than US$1.3 billion in money and cryptocurrency, affecting firms from banks to Hollywood movie studios.

Chainalysis did not identify all the targets of the hacks, but said they were primarily investment firms and centralised exchanges, including Liquid.com, which announced in August that an unauthorised user had gained access to some of the cryptocurrency wallets it managed.

The attackers used phishing lures, code exploits, malware and advanced social engineering to siphon off funds from these organisations' Internet-connected "hot" wallets into North Korea-controlled addresses, the report said.

Many of last year's attacks were likely carried out by the Lazarus Group, a hacking group that is under US sanctions. The US says it is controlled by the Reconnaissance General Bureau, North Korea's primary intelligence bureau.

North Korea also appeared to have stepped up efforts to launder stolen cryptocurrency, significantly increasing its use of mixers, or software tools that pool and scramble cryptocurrencies from thousands of addresses, Chainalysis said.

The report said researchers had identified US$170 million in old, unlaundered cryptocurrency holdings from 49 separate hacks from 2017 to last year.

REUTERS