North Korea state media says US Forces’ Japan expansion raises risk of Korean peninsula clash

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KCNA said the increase in US Forces Japan headquarters personnel showed the command was becoming a full-fledged “war command”.

SEOUL – An editorial carried by North Korean state media KCNA on July 31 criticised the expansion of the US Forces Japan command, warning that a clash on the Korean Peninsula is now a matter of timing rather than just a possibility.

The editorial said the increase in US Forces Japan headquarters personnel showed the command was becoming a full-fledged “war command” and accused Washington of preparing Japan’s Self-Defence Forces for conflict in the Asia Pacific.

The comments followed remarks by Lieutenant General Stephen Jost, commander of US Forces Japan, who told Japan’s Asahi newspaper that headquarters staffing had been increased by 215 personnel from 2025 to strengthen command functions and improve coordination with US allies.

KCNA said recent US, South Korean and Japanese military cooperation had heightened regional tensions, and that US Forces Japan would likely be among the first reinforcements deployed on the Korean Peninsula in the event of a conflict.

The editorial also accused Washington of “military adventurism” that justified North Korea developing its nuclear capabilities as a deterrent.

The editorial was the fourth published by KCNA in July criticising the United States, Japan and South Korea. North Korean officials have also made several statements denouncing the allies’ military cooperation and what Pyongyang calls hostile policies. REUTERS