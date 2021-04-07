North Korea skips Tokyo Olympics over Covid-19

North Korea will skip the Tokyo Olympics this year to protect its athletes from Covid-19, the isolated nation said yesterday, crushing hopes that the Games could inspire political breakthroughs that can ease regional tensions.

For South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the Games were a chance to rekindle diplomacy with North Korea, which has shunned official contact after talks collapsed between its leader Kim Jong Un and then United States President Donald Trump in 2019.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga also wanted to hold direct talks with North Korean officials attending the Games, in a bid to make progress on the return of Japanese nationals abducted by Pyongyang decades ago.

North Korea, in a statement on a government-run sports website, said that on March 25, its National Olympic Committee had "discussed and decided not to participate in the 32nd Olympic Games to protect athletes from the global health crisis caused by the vicious virus pandemic".

The North, which maintains it has no Covid-19 cases, is the first country to pull out of the once-delayed Games, which are slated to be held from July 23 to Aug 8.

The announcement blindsided Japan. Tokyo 2020 chief Seiko Hashimoto said she learnt of the decision only from media reports.

The withdrawal means there will be no repeat of the breakthroughs in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in South Korea. Mr Kim's sister, Ms Kim Yo Jong, became the first member of the ruling family to cross the border, in a visit that catalysed a brief diplomatic conciliation, leading to the historic Singapore summit between Mr Trump and Mr Kim later that year.

South Korea's Unification Ministry expressed regret yesterday: "Our government has hoped the Tokyo Olympics could be a chance to promote inter-Korean reconciliation and cooperation as well as peace on the Korean peninsula."

North Korea's announcement came amid ratcheting regional tensions. Pyongyang fired two ballistic missiles on March 25. It described the first such test in nearly a year as its "right to self-defence".

This prompted rebukes from the US, South Korea and Japan, which agreed last week to keep up pressure on North Korea "through concerted trilateral cooperation".

Yesterday, Japan extended by two years its unilateral sanctions on the country, including a total ban on trade, that were set to expire on April 13.

Top government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said that the North's decision to pull out of the Games "does not change our government's stance of working proactively nor Mr Suga's readiness to directly meet and speak to Mr Kim".

North Korea has twice boycotted the summer Games since its first appearance in 1972. It skipped the Los Angeles event in 1984, and the 1988 Games when Seoul played host.

Japan and the International Olympic Committee decided in March last year to postpone the Games after countries like Australia and Canada said they were pulling out. The organisers are adamant that it will go on this year.

But Japan is on the brink of a fourth Covid-19 wave exacerbated by more contagious variants of the coronavirus. Public support for the Games remains low, while health experts are warning it might potentially be a super-spreader event.