North Korea silent about June summit with US in Singapore

SEOUL - North Korea's state-controlled media on Friday (May 11) kept mum about the date and location of a historic meeting between leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump despite a lot of hype outside the communist nation, Yonhap news agency reported.

Mr Trump broke the news via his Twitter account on Thursday night (Seoul time) that his "highly anticipated" talks with Mr Kim will be held in Singapore on June 12.

"We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!" he wrote.

The message sparked a flood of reports by international news outlets.

But the North carried no related media reports, a departure from a diplomatic practice to announce a bilateral summit schedule at the same time by countries involved, Yonhap reported.

It represents the North's typical style of releasing important information on its "supreme leader", according to Yonhap.

For the April 27 summit talks between Mr Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae In at the border village of Panmunjom, the South immediately made public the results of ministerial negotiations between the two sides a month earlier, which included the summit day.

Related Story A moveable feast for Trump and Kim: Singapore has much to offer as host

It took about 10 days before the North's media released the news of the summit schedule fixed in inter-Korean talks.

The official Korean Central News Agency quoted Mr Kim as saying during a ruling communist party session that the third inter-Korean summit would take place at Panmunjom on April 27.