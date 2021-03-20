North Korea severs ties with Malaysia

SEOUL • North Korea severed diplomatic ties with Malaysia yesterday after a top court agreed to extradite a North Korean man accused of money laundering to the United States.

Washington had sought to bring North Korean citizen Mun Chol Myong to the US to face charges that he laundered money through front companies and violated international sanctions by helping to ship prohibited luxury goods from Singapore to North Korea on behalf of the regime in Pyongyang.

The federal court's decision prompted Pyongyang to denounce the "super-large hostile act" that was a major coup in US efforts to choke Pyongyang's illicit trade.

North Korea's Foreign Ministry accused Malaysia of acting "in subservience to the US pressure", and said it "will bear full responsibility for all the consequences to be incurred between the two countries", according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"With regard to the grave situation that has prevailed, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK hereby announces total severance of the diplomatic relations with Malaysia," a KCNA report said, referring to the country by its formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Malaysia yesterday said it deeply regretted North Korea's decision to sever ties, denouncing it as "unfriendly and unconstructive".

It said that due legal process had been exhausted in the extradition of Mun, who it said had access to counsel, consular assistance and family visits.

Malaysia said it would close its embassy in Pyongyang, which has suspended operations since 2017 after Mr Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was murdered in a nerve agent attack at the Kuala Lumpur airport in February that year.

It also ordered all diplomatic staff and their dependants at the North Korean embassy to leave Malaysia within 48 hours.

North Korea had earlier said it plans to shut its embassy in Kuala Lumpur as soon as possible, the New Straits Times reported.

The announcement came a day after North Korea said it would not respond to any attempt by the new Biden administration to establish a channel of communication that could be used to negotiate an end to Pyongyang's growing nuclear weapons programme.

Mun was arrested in December 2019 in Malaysia. Malaysia's federal court had approved the extradition of Mun earlier this month, rejecting his argument that the case against him was politically motivated and that he was caught in the cross hairs of diplomatic enmity between the US and North Korea.

Malaysia and North Korea had maintained good ties for decades, but relations soured after Mr Kim Jong Nam's killing in 2017.

