North Korea says typhoon Lingling kills five, injured 3, damages farmland

SEOUL (ASSOCIATED PRESS, REUTERS) - One of the most powerful typhoons to ever hit the Korean Peninsula has left five people dead and three injured in North Korea, state media reported on Sunday (Sept 8), in its first public announcement of casualties since the storm made landfall in the country a day earlier.

North’s official Korean Central News Agency, or KCNA, also said crops were damaged, raising concerns about the impoverished country, which frequently suffers food shortages.

Before reaching North Korea, Typhoon Lingling hit South Korea, killing three people and injuring 13 others, though the country appears to have escaped widespread damage.

KCNA said the typhoon left 460 houses and 15 public buildings destroyed, damaged or inundated in the country.

“Crops fell down, (were) inundated or buried in 46,200 hectares of farmland,” KCNA said. “Active work to eradicate the aftermath is now under way in the afflicted areas,” it said.

KCNA said the typhoon hit North Korea from 2 pm local time on Saturday. Recovery work was underway in typhoon-afflicted areas, it said.

Outside observers said rainstorms could be a catastrophe in North Korea because of poor drainage, deforestation and decrepit infrastructure.

South Korean media said North Korea could eventually report more typhoon-related casualties and damage.

According to a previous KCNA dispatch, leader Kim Jong Un “urgently convened” an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss disaster prevention efforts and scolded government officials who he described as “helpless against the typhoon, unaware of its seriousness and seized with easygoing sentiment.”

South Korean weather officials said the typhoon had weakened when it moved through North Korea and onwards to Russia.

South Korea's Interior and Safety Ministry said in a statement that it is reviewing the damage from Lingling and engaging in recovery work.

The storm damaged buildings and knocked out power to about 161,640 homes.

Lingling swept along South Korea's west coast on Saturday before making landfall in North Korea.